Youth real asset of Pakistan: SBP DG

LAHORE, Oct 15 (APP):Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that youth are the real asset of Pakistan and they have the capability to take the country in the right direction.

He expressed these views while addressing the Youth Conference 2019 at SBP E-Library, Nishtar Park Sports Complex, here on Tuesday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, DSO Tanveer Shah and a large number of girls and boys were present at the Youth Conference, held under the auspices of Jago NGO.