ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that the youth were a precious asset which could change the fate of the country.
Addressing the 23rd convocation of Hamdard University Karachi, the president said it was everyone’s responsibility to play his dedicated and honest role for national development, said a President House statement.
Youth our precious asset; can change country’s fate: President
