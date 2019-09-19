Youth must utilise SBP sports infrastructure to polish skills: DG SBP

LAHORE, Sep 19 (APP):The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has established top standard sports infrastructure across the province and the talented youth must utilise these facilities to polish their skills in their respective games.

This was stated by SBP Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh during his inspection visit of existing sports infrastructure on Thursday.

He directed the concerned officials and staff to maintain the valuable sports infrastructure so that potential athletes can take maximum benefit out of these sports facilities.

First the Director General Sports Punjab visited Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium and Municipal Football Stadium in Rawalpindi. He also inspected the pavilion, hockey turf and floodlights at Waqar-un-Nisa Girls College and badminton, table tennis and squash courts in Liaqat Bagh Sports Complex.