Youth must reject Indian propaganda on Kashmir: Masood Khan

LAHORE, Jan 31 (APP):President of Azad Kashmir Masood Khan Thursday said that the Pakistani youth should not accept the Indian propaganda on the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day by a private school at the Al-hamra here, he said the youth should create awareness on the Indian brutalities in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) through the social media tools like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram etc so that the world could know of the injustice being met to the Kashmiris.

President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan said India had failed to subjugate Kashmiri Muslims despite offering economic benefits and boons to the Kashmiris, adding that Indian government under Narendra Moodi had also failed to label Kashmiris as terroists.