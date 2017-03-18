Youth must excel in science, technology for national development: Mamnoon

LAHORE, March 18 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday advised the youth to focus on acquiring higher education particularly in science, technology and Information technology to contribute to country’s progress.

He was addressing the 61st convocation of Government Islamia College

(GIC) Railway Road here at Alhamra Hall on Saturday. Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gilani, Vice Chancellor of Punjab University and GIC Principal Professor Tahir Javed were also present.

Mamnoon Hussain said,” It is great honor for me to participate in the

convocation of Islamia College Lahore,which remained centre of Pakistan Movement for Punjab and adjoining areas. The then students of this institution used to seek guidance from Father of the Nation (Muhammad Ali Jinnah RA) and take his message of Pakistan Movement to every nook and cranny.”

He said as Islamia College was completing 125 years of its existence there was a need to promote legacy and traditions of our predecessors.

Mamnoon Hussain said that youth were the precious asset of the nation who must play their role against corruption that impeded the country’s growth.

The youth should not be despondent as Pakistan has now bright future

and they must focus on contributing to its development, he added.

He said, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a mega project

that would change the fate of the region, as it would generate employment opportunities and expedite business activities.

Completion of the CPEC would usher in progress and prosperity not only in Pakistan but also in the entire region,he maintained.

The president noted that sound fiscal and economic policies had turned

around country’s economy, which was also being acknowledged by the international financial institutions.

He stated that a number of projects of energy generation, infrastructural and industrial development had been started and called upon the people belonging to every walk of life to support the government in completion of these projects.

The President underscored that there had been no change in the CPEC

route, asserting that negative propaganda in this regard was unjustified and people should reject it.

The government, he said, was committed to ensure equal development in all the sectors including education, health,infrastructure and transport.

He said that, keeping in view the country’s current political, social

and economic situation, the nation needed to produce such personalities, who render their services in various fields for development and stability of the motherland.

Mamnoon Hussain said that only those nations have bright future

prospects which retain their history and pay tributes to their predecessors. In this context, he added, Government Islamia College has much more responsibility in identifying nation’s issues as well as providing their viable solutions,asserting that this can be possible only

when these institutions turn into Centre of Excellence for promotion of knowledge.

The President emphasized that it was prime responsibility of the GIC

students and faculty members to uphold prestige and dignity of this eminent seat of learning to take forward the legacy and teachings of Quaid-i-Azam.

President Mamnoon Hussain congratulated the graduating students and

hoped that they, in their practical life, would continue to work for the betterment of Pakistan.

On this occasion, the President gave away medals to the position holders of various disciplines.

The GIC Principal also presented a shield to the President as memento to the event.