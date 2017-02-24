Youth infuse new spirit in Kashmiris’ movement: Mamnoon Hussain

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb. 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Friday said people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, particularly youth had infused new spirit in their movement for right to self determination by rendering unprecedented sacrifices and proving that their courage cannot be defeated.

He said this while addressing a function held in connection with the birth anniversary of Qaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, here at Mirwaiz Medical College.

The function was also attended by President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan.

The President called upon the international community to end its behavior of disassociation with the right to self determination demand of Kashmiri people, adding, if their right was not supported, then nobody in the world would accept such right in future.

He said Kashmiri people were struggling for their just right to self determination for the past 70 years, facing the worse type of repression and suppression along with their leadership as well and after this unprecedented struggle, the occupation force must bow before the public will.

The President said that during this struggle, thousands of people had been killed, hundreds were made disappear, thousands of women were molested, abused or widowed and many were left orphans but the movement could not be suppressed by the occupation forces.

He said all over the world where peoples’ rights were denied by the oppressors, movements were born but the movement of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was unprecedented and there was no other example in the world history.

“The difference between home and jail for leadership of Kashmiris has less meanings as most of them spend their precious time in jails,” the President added.

He said even the occupation forces were using pellet gun against innocent people which was meant for hunting animals but all tactics failed to suppress the movement of Kashmiri people who were raising the voice for the right to self determination.

The President assured that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people as they had a unique relationship of faith and culture with the people of Pakistan and was optimistic that they will achieve their goal at the end.

He said the Father of Nation had established a strong relation between people of Pakistan and Kashmir by traveling on most difficult roads and areas in Kashmir and he directed

to hold main function of his birth anniversary in Azad Kashmir which could not held in January due to some unavoidable reasons.

The President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan on occasion said the ideology of relations between Pakistani and Kashmiri people was becoming stronger day by day and Pakistan never changed its stance on Kashmir issue even during most hard times.

He said the nation should be optimistic enough about the success of the Kashmir movement and struggling people will achieve their goal and will never let down as they proved during the last 70 years. He said no option against the will of the people shall be imposed on Kashmir issue.

He said India should initiate a dialogue process with Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue instead of war and fight the hunger in their country as the war was not in the interest of the people.

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider while speaking on the occasion said the mistakes of Shaikh Abdullah had divided Kashmiris into four parts and they will never turn back from their liberation at any cost. He emphasized to make relationship between Pakistan and Kashmir further stronger and assured that Kashmir will accede to Pakistan.

The President Mamnoon Hussain appreciated the performance of children who presented national songs and anthem in the function.