Youth gives final touches to Jashan-e-Azadi preparations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): With only five days left in the 70th

Independence Day, youngsters and children are giving final touches to their preparations by illuminating their homes with bunting and flags and buying dresses for Jashan-e-Azadi (Independence Day)

celebrations.

A large number of youngsters as well as children can be seen at

different stalls carrying Jashan-e-Azadi accessories including dresses, bunting, flags, badges, souvenirs and other stuff to celebrate the day with zeal and enthusiasm, showing love for the country and national heroes.

The capital is wearing green and white look with national flags at

each nook and corner while stalls of different Azadi accessories are surrounded by youngsters who are eagerly waiting for the Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations to commence.

“Like every year, this year too people are showing great patriotic

zeal towards celebrating the I-Day. They started the preparations even before the advent of August,” Afshan Syed, a resident of I-10 Markaz, said talking to APP.

She said, “My children have decorated our home and car with bunting

and flags. They have also purchased Azadi shirts available almost at every stall.”

Aslam Raza, who lives in Jinnah Super said,”The stalls set up on the

roadside area in Jinnah Super has become center of attraction for most of the people.”

He said, “I see huge rush of children and youngsters at these stalls

while going back to home in the evening every day since the start of August which reflects their patriotism and enthusiasm.”

Sadia Khan, a young student, said, “I and my friends will wear the

flag coloured suits on Independence Day. We will also visit market for buying other matching items like green

and white bangles, shoes and pin badges.”

She said I-Day has now become a day of festivities and people irrespective of their age

participate in such activities with zeal to mark the day.

Public and private departments have planned a number of activities,

including seminars, discussion programmes, debate and national songs competitions, walks and other

events in connection with the I-Day celebrations.

Different programmes will also be arranged to pay tribute to the

national heroes and the leaders of Pakistan Movement who had laid their lives for the country.

Government offices, in particular, and houses, in general will be

illuminated on the eve

of Independence Day.

Many food outlets have offered Azadi deals with discount to attract

food lovers while different boutiques and shops are offering huge variety of Azadi dresses.

`Azadi’ toys are another addition to the I-Day accessories being sold

at different stalls and children are taking keen interest in buying these.

One of the striking feature of the I-Day preparations is Azadi Train

which will start its long journey across the country before August 14.

The Azadi train will stop at every big station of the country and hold

musical shows, cultural dances and other activities.