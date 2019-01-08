Youth Empowerment Scheme to be launched soon: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP):Youth Affairs Programs (YAF) is all set to launch Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES) for women, disabled and the rural youth through incubation for self-Employment (BISE) And Direct Cash.Muhammad Usman Dar, special assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs said that our main focus was on the marginalized segments of youth and to empower youth to enable them creative work to sustain their future. He said in collaboration with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) the business Incubation for self-Employment (BISE) model, asset transfer along with skills training, business development support and financial assistance through a credit revolving fund for business enhancement would be provided. He said that for skilled youth a grant will be provided for establishing a small business to use their expertise according to their own desire. He stated that with nearly 60 per cent of the country’s population under the age of 30, there was a need to have strategy to engage these youth through quality education, skill development and jobs oriented investment. He said this revolutionary initiative of the government will greatly benefit youth to utilize their hidden talent for their selves and for obviously progress of the country.