Youth can help country to achive progress by follwing guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam: President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that youth, being the future leaders of country could help enable it to achieve more progress and development by following the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose leadership was a best example for them.

The President expressed these views while addressing here the participants of National Leadership Program of Sindh Madarsatul Islam, Karachi.