Youth always played vital role in social service: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistani youth have always played a vital role in social service.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan entrusted the responsibility of delivering the essential items at the homes of the deserving people to the youth who have always worked actively with Imran Khan in social work. She said that the word “Tiger” should not be attributed to any political party as every young man serving the community is a Tiger.

She said Imran Khan had been using the word Tiger for youth even when he had not joined politics.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said these young men were present during the construction of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, which does not discriminate against anyone on political grounds.

The SAPM urged political parties to give importance to “the cause” rather than words as the nation has to defeat a foe like corona by collective efforts.

She asked the youth to register themselves at the Citizens Portal to support Imran Khan in the mission of national service.