Yousaf condemns fresh wave of state terrorism in IHK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Monday said that fresh wave of state terrorism of Indian occupied forces in Indian held Kashmir was shameful.

Addressing International Kashmir Conference in Denmark, he said Indian atrocities in Indian Held Kashmir should be highlighted at international forums.

According to a message received here, he said India had imposed ban on Kashmiri Muslims denying religious freedom to them.

He urged United Nations and European Union to fulfill their legal, ethical responsibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, President AJK Sardar Masood Khan said Pakistan’s case on Kashmir was genuine as the country was only hope for oppressed people of Kashmir.

He stressed granting right to self determination to people of Indian held Kashmir.