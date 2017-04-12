Young lawyers from Balochistan calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP): A delegation of participants of 2nd Fellowship for Young Lawyers from Balochistan headed by Ahmer Bilal Soofi, organizer of the Fellowship Programme, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar here on Wednesday.

The CJP welcomed the delegation and gave them an overview of the 1973 Constitution and procedural laws, and explained different aspects to them, a press release said.

He underlined the need of education and its importance in society. He emphasized upon the students that hard work and dedication would make them successful in this profession.

The CJ suggested them to show integrity and honesty in every walk of life to lead a contented life.

Saqib Nisar also commended the efforts of Ahmer Bilal Soofi for organizing the fellowship programme for the young lawyers of Balochistan.

Earlier, Ahmer Bilal Soofi, organizer of the programme, briefed the Chief Justice of Pakistan about the fellowship programme being conducted for the young lawyers of Balochistan.

He thanked the Chief Justice on his own behalf and on behalf of the participants for sparing time for them and enlightening them on legal matters and sharing his experience and knowledge.