Young Generation future of country: Dr Firdous Ashiq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said our young generation is a precious asset and hope for a bright future of the country.

In a tweet, she said interpretation of dreams of young people is the main mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister has directed the federal and provincial governments to formulate comprehensive strategies for the protection of students’ rights and for prompt resolution of problems, she said.

The SAPM added that demanding their rights is a reflection of the growing awareness and concern of the students, which is very much welcomed by the PTI government.

Dr. Firdous said our students are the force that would brought new ideas, insights and inspirational democratic leadership for national development in the coming years as the youth is determined to stand up to every challenge.

She said they have to improve character based on the principles of hard work, integrity and truth for our younger generation, especially students while at the same time, their dynamic role is essential for harmonizing the welfare, national interest and security of society.