Young Abubakr stars in Pak victory over Kiwis in hockey test

LAHORE, Mar 20, (APP): Youthful Abubakr starred in

Pakistan’s thumping 4-2 victory over New Zealand with a

superb penalty corner goals hat trick in the third hockey test at Wellingtons national

hockey stadium.

Abubakr from Faisalabad justified his inclusion in the

national senior team and earned a unique distinction of slamming

a penalty corner hat trick in Pakistan’s well deserved win over

New Zealand, ranked six places higher, said the information made

available to APP here on Monday.

The 5 match series stands at 1-1.

The match began with New Zealand entering Pakistan’s circle

a few times. Off a fierce tomahawk, Pakistani goal keeper Amjad

made an exceptional save with out stretched right hand.

Thereafter, Pakistan had better of the exchanges for most of

the first half. They combined well and repeatedly entered

opponents’ 23 metre area and chances arrived. Off the second penalty corner, captain

Haseem Khan put his side ahead with a well executed indirect drill.The green shirts led 1-0

at half time.

Just minutes into the second half, Pakistan doubled the

advantage via another penalty corner. Abubakr’s superb low drag

flick found the right corner of the goal. The third goal in the

35th minute off the fifth PC was the replica of the previous one

as Abubakr was again spot on.

Down by three goals, the hosts applied tremendous pressure in

the last 10 minutes of the third quarter. They had opportunities.

A few were squandered while Amjad under the bar also had a

great day. The persistence paid as off the second PC in the 45th

minute, Cory Bennett sent an unstoppable flick high into the roof.

After seeing off early New Zealand pressure in the last quarter, including two PCs,

the green shirts got a penalty corner of their own.

Brilliant Abubakr completed his hat trick, this time off a ripper

sent high to the left side of the net.

Ttrailing 1-4 with just seven minutes left, black sticks continued

to search for goals. After wasting another PC, they finally added

another goal when Stephend Jennes sent a scorcher via an upright

reverse in the last minute.

Pakistan team’s show here has shown an upward graph. After

losing the first test, the green shirts gave an improved performance to draw the second

game. And today, they had a convincing win.

The fourth test will be played on March 22.

Final Result: Pakistan 4, New Zealand 2

Scorers:

Pakistan: Abubakr 3 (all PC) & Haseem Khan (PC)

New Zealand: Cory Bennett (PC) & Stephen Jennes (FG).