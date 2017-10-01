Youm-i-Ashur observed with due reverence

KARACHI, Oct 1 (APP): As elsewhere, Youm-i-Ashur- the 10th of Muharram, was observed in the metropolis on Sunday with due reverence to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala.

The main mourning procession in Karachi was taken out in the morning from Nishter Park after a Majalis that was addressed by Allama Shahanshah Hussain Naqvi.

The participants offered the `Namaz-i-Zuhrain’ at the Tibet

Centre near Saddar.

After passing through its traditional route the procession

culminated in evening at Husanian Iranian, Kharadar peacefully.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) made foolproof security

arrangements on the occasion.

The entire route was sealed with the containers to check the

entry of any unauthorized persons.

Sharp shooters of police were posted on top the buildings

along the route of the main mourning procession in the

metropolis.

The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, accompanied

by the Home Minister, Suhail Anwar Siyal and Inspector General of

Police (IGP) A.D. Khawaja, visited the main mourning procession

and inspected the security arrangements.

Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Maj. Gen.

Muhammad Saeed, also visited, reviewed the security

arrangements and expressed his satisfaction.

Some 10,000 policemen and 6,000 Rangers personnel were

deployed for the security duty.

The mobile telephone service in the city remained suspended

since morning. There was also restriction on pillion riding in

the metropolis as part of the security measures.

The main mourning procession was also monitored through the

close circuit television cameras.

Various social welfare organizations had set up `Sabeels’

along the route of the procession to offer water, `Sharbat’,

`Langar’ and `Niaz’ etc.

Medical camps were also established for making available any

required assistance to the participants. People also gave blood

donations.

There was also a free shuttle service for the elderly, women

and children.

Arrangements were also made by the traffic police for the

smooth flow of traffic.