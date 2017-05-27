Youm-e-Takbeer to be celebrated with national zeal

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): The nation will celebrate

Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal and fervour on Sunday to commemorate

the historic event when it successfuly conducted a series of

nuclear tests in the Chaghi mountain of Balochistan province

on May 28, 1998, making the country’s defence impregnable.

With demonstration of atomic capabilities, Pakistan became

the first nuclear power of Islamic and 7th world power under the

bold leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who stood

firmly in the face of international pressures and lucrative offers

of aid to abandon the plan to conduct the tests.

Youm-e-Takbeer, which literally means “the day when Allah

Almighty’s name was exalted” is celebrated every year with great

enthusiasm to remind the struggle and great odds Pakistan faced

in achieving the nuclear capabilities despite international

pressures.

As a result of the nuclear explosions, the nation had to

endure economic sanctions imposed by the international community

but it stood by its principled stand on the issue of achieving

national deterrence.

To mark the day, special prayers will be offered for peace,

progress and propserity of the country.

Various ceremonies and seminars will be organized in which

eminent scientists, intellectuals, defence analysts and notable personalities will pay tributes to the team of nuclear scientists

who did raise Pakistan’s strategic status in the comity of nations

and signified the principle of self-reliance.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the party which always

celebrates the day in a befitting manner, its workers and leaders

are all set to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer, arranging special gatherings

and cake cutting ceremonies at various palces.

The party has the distinction of making the decision to carry

out nuclear tests at Chaghi during the second tenure of Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif as the country’s prime minister.

Radio Pakistan and television channels will broadcast special

programmes in which defence analysts, journalists, educationists,

and intellectuals will participate and highlight significance of

the day.