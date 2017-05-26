Youm-e-Takbeer: Radio Pakistan to air special programmes

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Radio Pakistan is airing special daylong programmes on Sunday to celebrate landmark nuclear tests on this day in 1998 which made Pakistan seventh nuclear power of the world and first in Muslim world.

Messages of President and Prime Minister will be aired by different stations in national and regional languages.

Comments of defense analysts, journalists, educationists, and intellectuals will be aird on the occasion starting at 7:10 a.m., under title, ‘Mojuda Mulki Taraqui- Mazboot Difahi Salahiat Ka Samar.’

Special feature, Lamhey Jo Tareekh Banay’ will be aired at 03:30

p.m., while a special discussion titled, ‘Johari Salahiat Sey

Moashi Inqlaab Tak’ will be put on air at 04:05 p.m.

Exclusive interview of renowned scientist, Dr. Samar

Mubarak Mand and radio reports will be broadcast at 08:30 p.m.

Special songs and poetic tributes by renowned poets to be broadcast

by different stations are also part of special Youm-e-Takbeer

programmes.