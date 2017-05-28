ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Youm-e-Takbeer was observed accross
the country to commemorate the historic nuclear tests Pakistan
conducted on this day in 1998.
Pakistan became seventh nuclear world power with
demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first in the Muslim
world, tests made Pakistan’s defense invincible, reported PTV
News.
Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity
of the country, supremacy of the constitution, prosperity of the
nation and eradication of terrorism.
Different organizations had arranged special programmes and
functions to highlight importance of the day.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, in his message on
Youm-e-Takbeer, said that the nation was showing unity to make
Pakistan as an Asian Tiger in economic terms as it had shown unity
in 1998 when the country carried out nuclear tests making the
national defense as impregnable.
He added that May 28 was an unforgettable day in the history
of Pakistan when country’s appeared as an atomic power on the
global map.
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with national enthusiasm
ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Youm-e-Takbeer was observed accross