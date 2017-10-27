YFK organizes cycle, bike rally against India illegitimate occupation of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Friday organized a cycle and bike rally on Black Day against India’s illegitimate occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The cycle and bike rally was started from Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park and culminated here at National Press Club (NPC).

The speakers said cycle and bike rally was aimed to highlight the significance of observing Black Day on Friday. The speakers stressed on International community to take notice of the Indian forces atrocities in occupied Kashmir. They also strongly condemned Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and killing of innocents Kashmiris.

A large number of people particularly Kashmiri youth participated in the rally and expressed resolve to continue their struggle for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

“Every year the Kashmiris observe October 27 as “Black Day” to mark the day when Indian Army landed in Srinagar for occupation of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Over the past few years October 27 had gained significance for Kashmiris at home and Indian Occupied Kashmir and the world over.

The Early Bird Riders (EBR) a group of cycle riders in Islamabad members also participated in the rally and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.