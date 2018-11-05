Yemen war a ‘living hell’ for children, warn UNICEF; Angelina Jolie pushes for ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 5 (APP):Some 30,000 children in war-torn Yemen die each year of malnutrition, Geert Cappelaere, UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa said Sunday after visiting the impoverished country – calling it a living helll for children.

A living hell not for 50-60 per cent of children. It is a living hell for every single boy and girl in Yemen, he told a press conference which he dedicated to the memory Amal, the emaciated girl whose New York Times cover photo shocked the world.