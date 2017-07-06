‘Yalghar’ released in 60 countries

LAHORE, June 6 (APP): Film ‘Yalghar’, was the first Pakistani

film which was released in 60 countries of the world on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Director of the film Hassan Waqas Rana told APP here on

Thursday that the film highlighted the sacrifices of Pak armed

forces and the people fighting against terrorism. He said that

was based on army operations in Swat for the evicting terrorists

from the area.

The film had been exhibited at 800 cinema houses of 60

countries and dubbed in eight international languages.

Hassan Waqas said that the film portrayed a soft image of

Pakistan across the world. He said that the premire of the film

was held in the USA, the UK and China at the same day. He said

that Rs 265 million had been spent on the film, which was a

record cost.

Famous film stars Shan, Shahid and Adnan Siddique are part

of the cast. It has done a record business of Rs 160 million

in Pakistan so far.