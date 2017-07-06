LAHORE, June 6 (APP): Film ‘Yalghar’, was the first Pakistani
film which was released in 60 countries of the world on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Director of the film Hassan Waqas Rana told APP here on
Thursday that the film highlighted the sacrifices of Pak armed
forces and the people fighting against terrorism. He said that
was based on army operations in Swat for the evicting terrorists
from the area.
The film had been exhibited at 800 cinema houses of 60
countries and dubbed in eight international languages.
Hassan Waqas said that the film portrayed a soft image of
Pakistan across the world. He said that the premire of the film
was held in the USA, the UK and China at the same day. He said
that Rs 265 million had been spent on the film, which was a
record cost.
Famous film stars Shan, Shahid and Adnan Siddique are part
of the cast. It has done a record business of Rs 160 million
in Pakistan so far.
‘Yalghar’ released in 60 countries
LAHORE, June 6 (APP): Film ‘Yalghar’, was the first Pakistani