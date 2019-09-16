Yak Polo, Donkey Polo, Buzkashi played in Broghal festival

CHITRAL, Sept. 16 (APP)::For promotion of tourism and sports in the area, the district government arranged traditional games of Yak, Donkey Polo and Buzkashi at the scenic valley of Broghal during its three days festival which concluded on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral Shah Masood was the chief guest while District President PTI Abdul Latif, Sports Officer Farooq Azam, Education Officer Mehmood Ghaznavi, Assistant Commissioner Chitral and representatives of different NGOs, local, national and foreign tourists were also present during festival. The matches were also witnessed by large number of area people.

The donkey polo is most popular game of the area and are being played by centuries ago. It was played by 12 players and donkey rider try to push the ball into opponent’s goal made up of wooden sticks. The final match was won by Chilmar Abad by defeating Ghari team.