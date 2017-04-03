Yahya Classic final on April 15

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): The final of Third Yahya Classic Mr and Junior Mr Pakistan Bodybuilding and Mens Physique Competition

will be held here at Pak China Friendship Center on April 15.

The event carries prize money of Rs 1.4 million which will be divided into the winners and runner-ups.

According to a Punjab Bodybuilding Association (PBA) official Mr Pakistan will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 200,000 while Yayaha Classic title holder will get Rs 500,000 and Junior Mr Pakistan will grab Rs 50,000 as prize money.

“The other would be divided into runner ups and other position holders,” he said.