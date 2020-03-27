Xinjiang sends more medical supplies to Pakistan via Khunjrab Pass

BEIJING, March 27 (APP)::China’s Northwest Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Friday dispatched a truck-load of medical supplies to Pakistan via Khunjrab Pass to help the local health authorities fight the novel corona virus pandemic.

According to the regional government, a truck full of five ventilators, 2,000 safety apparel, 20,000 medical masks and 24,000 nucleic acid testing kits sailed from Khunjrab Pass to the Gilgit-Baltistan region, China Radio International (CRI) reported.

The Khunjrab Pass remains open only from April 01 to November 30 every year. The government of Xinjiang has temporarily opened this pass and provided a green channel for the rapid delivery of medical supplies in Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that Xinjiang has already donated 300,000 medical masks to eight countries, including Pakistan, to help fight the epidemic.

The masks were delivered to Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Tunisia and Algeria.

The Xinjiang regional government has organized local enterprises to increase production while Customs and China Post were coordinated to ensure the timely delivery of the materials.