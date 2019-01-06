Xinjiang Governor assures complete support for CPEC advancement

URUMQI (China), Jan 6 (APP):Governor of China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Shohrat Zakir Sunday assured his complete support to positively advance the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).“I believe that CPEC is a key part of the Belt and Road Initiative. We will give full support to CPEC and we will positively advance this pilot project” he said while talking to APP correspondent. Shohrat Zakir said that the CPEC was a very good initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping under his Belt and Road Initiative. He expressed the confidence and the projects being completed under this pilot project would surely improve the trade and connectivity between China and Pakistan as well enhance trade and economic development of the countries along the route. The CPEC is projected to link Kashgar in Xinjiang with Gwadar in Balochistan province and set to bring economic development and stability to the region.