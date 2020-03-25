Xinjiang donates medical masks to Pakistan, other countries

BEIJING, March 25 (APP):China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has donated 380,000 medical masks to eight countries including Pakistan to help with the global fight against the novel coronavirus.

The masks were delivered to Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Tunisia and Algeria, according to local media here on Wednesday.

The regional government has organized local enterprises to increase production while Customs and China Post were coordinated to ensure the timely delivery of the materials.

Meanwhile, Hunan Chinese traditional medicine enterprises will donate Chinese patent medicine to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran Around 1,500 boxes of silver-yellow lung capsules, produced by Hunan Anbang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd have been donated to Karachi University.