Xinjiang affairs totally internal matter; foreign countries no right to interfere: China

BEIJING, Sept 3 (APP):A Chinese foreign ministry Tuesday said that Northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, and foreign countries have no right to interfere.

“We firmly oppose this and have made solemn representations to the US,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shaung said during his routine briefing while responding to question regarding a tweet of the US Secretary of State about teaching and training in Xinjiang.

He said the Chinese government has released a white paper recently, which comprehensively introduces the training of vocational skills education in Xinjiang.

The spokesperson remarked that the local government of Xinjiang has established a vocational skills education and training center in accordance with the law in order to save the people who have been tempted by the terrorist forces and even joined in and have minor criminal acts, so that they can get rid of the poison of extreme thoughts.