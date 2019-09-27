Xingong Investment Group to set up Chinese medicine manufacturing plant in Pakistan

BEIJING, Sep 27 (APP):China’s Xingong Investment Group will help Pakistan build a traditional Chinese medicine research and development platform, introduce Chinese medicine industry and establish its manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

Nanjing Xingong Investment Group and Pakistan National Institutes of Health have signed the One Belt and One Road pharmaceutical industrial product export strategic cooperation agreement at a recently held “One Belt and One Road Chinese Medicine Entering Pakistan” Innovation Cooperation and Exchange meeting in Nanjing Xuzhuang High-tech Zone, according to Chinese news website sina.com.cn here on Friday.