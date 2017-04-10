Xi-Trump meeting sets positive tone for two nations: China Daily

BEIJING (China) April 10 (APP): Talks between Chinese President Xi

Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last week have set a constructive tone for relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Analysts said Sino-US relations are expected to make progress while

maintaining stability as the two countries have a wide range of common interests, China Daily reported on Monday.

The talks took place against the backdrop of mounting uncertainties,

given tensions that have been rising in trade, maritime issues and the Korean Peninsula.

The two presidents shared their state governance thoughts and domestic

and foreign policy agendas, and the meeting increased mutual understanding and built good working relations, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Xi invited Trump to make a state visit to China this year, and the US

president accepted. Wang said they also agreed to remain in close contact through meetings, phone calls and written communications.

The two leaders charted the course and established principles for their

relationship. Xi said cooperation is the only right choice for China and the United States, while Trump said the US stands ready to work with China to eliminate factors and issues that stand in the way of their relations.

Both sides plan to make good use of the joint staff dialogue set up to boost military communications, he said, adding that both countries intend to deepen cooperation in law enforcement and cyber security, and to boost cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides also initiated a comprehensive economic dialogue and a diplomatic and security dialogue, which make up two elements of the four-pronged dialogue structure they established. The other two are a law enforcement and cyber security dialogue and a social and cultural issues dialogue.

Su Ge, head of the China Institute of International Studies, a leading think tank in China, said that the meeting has not only facilitated the smooth transition of China-US ties, but also marks a good start for the progressive development of their relations in the new era.

For large nations like China and the US, disagreements are natural, and the key is how to handle them, he said, adding that the two countries should uphold the principle of non conflict, non confrontation, mutual respect, and cooperation for win-win results.

Su Xiaohui, a researcher on international strategy at the China Institute of International Studies, said that the meeting has provided important opportunities for the two leaders to understand each other and gather points of consensus.

The talks are of great significance because they are helpful in stabilizing the two nations’ relationship, avoiding misjudgments and decreasing uncertainties, she said.