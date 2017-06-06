Writers welcome PAL Regional Office in FATA

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP): Writers and Scholars of Federal

Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Tuesday lauded the government

for allocating funds for establishing Pakistan Academy of Letters

Regional Office in FATA.

Writers and scholars including Professor Dr. Danish Bhittani,

Dr. Zia ur Rehman, Noor Ghulam Noori, Munir Dalgeer Aurakzai, Jehad

Gul Afridi, talking to APP said that PAL regional office FATA would

play very vital role in promoting literary activities among the

people of FATA.

They said that allocation funds for establishing

regional office of PAL in FATA is good step by the present

government.

They said that the literary forums have lauded the government’s

decision as it will encourage writers and scholars of FATA, adding

that PAL regional office will facilitate people in far flung areas

of the country.

He said that the writers community from across the FATA,

appreciated the government’s initiative.

Chairman Academy of Letters Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio

told APP that PAL regional office FATA would be established at in

Khyber Agency near Hamza Shinwari’s Shrine.