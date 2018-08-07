Wrestler Inayat to represent Pakistan in Youth Olympic in Argentina

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP):Wrestler Inayat Ullah will represent Pakistan
in the Youth Olympic Games, being held from October 6-18 in Buenos
Aires, Argentina.
“United World Wrestling (UWW) has allocated a Universality Place to Pakistan and Inayat been picked to display his talent and prowess
in 65-Kg of Wrestling Competition during these Games,” said Muhammad
Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association, here on
Tuesday.
He said it is a big honour for the country that its grappler
Inayat will be taking part in the mega event.
He said President, POA, Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has
felicitated Inayat Ullah and Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF)
for the great achievement. He applauded the efforts of PWF Management
to take wrestling to new heights in Pakistan.
“We are confident that the PWF will keep up its tremendous work
for the promotion and development of Wrestling in Pakistan and
President POA has assured complete support to the PWF,” said POA
Secretary.