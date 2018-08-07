Wrestler Inayat to represent Pakistan in Youth Olympic in Argentina

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP):Wrestler Inayat Ullah will represent Pakistan

in the Youth Olympic Games, being held from October 6-18 in Buenos

Aires, Argentina.

“United World Wrestling (UWW) has allocated a Universality Place to Pakistan and Inayat been picked to display his talent and prowess

in 65-Kg of Wrestling Competition during these Games,” said Muhammad

Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association, here on

Tuesday.

He said it is a big honour for the country that its grappler

Inayat will be taking part in the mega event.

He said President, POA, Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has

felicitated Inayat Ullah and Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF)

for the great achievement. He applauded the efforts of PWF Management

to take wrestling to new heights in Pakistan.

“We are confident that the PWF will keep up its tremendous work

for the promotion and development of Wrestling in Pakistan and

President POA has assured complete support to the PWF,” said POA

Secretary.