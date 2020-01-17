WP-29 safety standard regulations for vehicles to be approved by March: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Friday informed the Senate that Working Party (WP)-29 safety standards regulations for all vehicles would be approved by March.

Responding to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said the cabinet has already approved a summary regarding safety standards of vehicles and Foreign Affairs Ministry was approached for Pakistan’s case of becoming a member of WP-29.

The safety standards of vehicles including cars and heavy vehicles were expected to conform to international requirements by adoption of international UNECE’s regulations, he added.

He said few features in various models were not at par with international standards due to absence of regulatory framework in Pakistan. However, to address the issue, Auto Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 envisaged adoption of UNECE’s WP 29 Regulations.

To another question, the minister said the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) have a legislative mandate to develop Standards to which manufacturers must conform and certify compliance. At present, no authority/department monitored implementation of locally manufactured car standards as these were not on PSQCA’s mandatory list. However, once the standards were developed and notified, PSQCA could ensure implementation of the said standards in cars manufactured locally.

He said reportedly car manufacturers followed the manufacturing standards of their international principals. The engines of cars were mostly Euro-II compliant as the petrol/gasoline available in Pakistan is of Euro-II standard.