Worldwide 5G network infrastructure revenue to reach US$ 4.2 billion in 2020

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):The worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach US$ 4.2 billion in 2020, an 89 per cent increase from 2019 revenue of US$ 2.2 billion, said United State based research and advisory firm Gartner in a new report.

Additionally, Gartner forecasts in the report titled “Forecast: Communications Service Provider Operational Technology, Worldwide, 2017-2023, 2Q19 Update” that investments in 5G New Radio (NR) network infrastructure will account for 6 per cent of the total wireless infrastructure revenue of communications service providers (CSPs) in 2019, and that this figure will reach 12 per cent in 2020.

“5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will nearly double between 2019 and 2020,”said Sylvain Fabre, senior research director at Gartner.