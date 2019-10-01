World’s survival hinges on multilateralism, UNGA President says, as annual debate ends

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 01 (APP):Multilateral cooperation remains an accepted and reliable method of managing relations between states, the UN General Assembly president emphasized Monday at the conclusion of the general debate of the 74th session, as member states exchanged views on how to mobilize such collaboration to resolve conflicts and achieve sustainable development.

“The world will not survive for long unless we cultivate the give-and-take spirit which is a distinct and defining attribute of multilateralism,” the 193-member Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said, while stressing that the number of world leaders who participated in this year’s debate and the quality of engagement are indisputable evidence of the strength of multilateralism.

He underscored the value of multilateral cooperation in addition to what he described as “the give-and-take spirit” that defines it.