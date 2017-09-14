World’s poor bearing brunt of global crises: UN rights expert

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 14 (APP): Impacts of climate change and the global

economic crisis are compounding the threats faced by people living in poverty around the world, a United Nations rights expert has warned.

“People in developing countries are paying a heavy price for global

actions beyond their control,” Saad Alfarargi, the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to development, said while delivering his maiden report to the Human Rights Council, the highest intergovernmental forum in the UN system on rights issues.

“We are witnessing some of the greatest challenges the world has ever

seen, without the global commitment to deliver change,” he added.

In a news release issued by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for

Human Rights (OHCHR), the UN expert stressed that even more than 30 years after the adoption of the Declaration on the Right to Development, many around the planet are still unaware of the existence of right to development, and it remains far from being universally recognized and even further from full implementation.

Alfarargi also noted increasing politicization of issues related to the

right to development that has resulted in little promotion, protection and fulfillment of the right.

Adding to this, the multitude of challenges, ranging from new global pandemics, corruption, privatization of public services to austerity on top of global financial and economic crisis, energy and climate crisis and an increasing number of natural disasters are further complicating the situation.

The worst impact is felt among the world’s poor and those living in Africa, in the world’s least developed countries, and in developing countries that either landlocked or small islands.

A means to remedy the plight, noted the Special Rapporteur is raising the low level of awareness, from grassroots organizations to governments, and to make sure they are all fully engaged in implementing the right.

The building blocks for change are already available, he highlighted.

“Global agreements are in place to deliver global solutions,” he said, noting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on financing for development and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

“All UN agencies, development agencies, financial and trade institutions in short any group working for development should put the right to development at the centre of their work,” he stressed.

“There is an urgent need to make the right to development a reality for everyone.”

Alfarargi is the first UN Special Rapporteur on the right to development.

He was appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council at its 34th session in February-March 2017.