World XI won the toss, put Pak into bat first in T20

LAHORE, Sept 12 (APP): World XI captain Faf du Plessis won

the toss and put Pakistan into bat first in the opening T20

international here on Tuesday at Gadaffi stadium.

The teams are, (Pakistan), Ahmad Shahzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmad (captain), Imad Wasim, Faheem Arshad, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Hassan Ali and Rumman Raees.

(World XI), Tamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain),

David Miller, Grant Elliott, Thisara Perera, Tim Pain (wicketkeeper),

Ben Cutting, Darren Sammy, Morne Morkal and Imran Tahir.

Umpires, Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza and Shozeb Raza,TV umpire.

Sir Richie Richardson match referee.