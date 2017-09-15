World XI won the toss and put Pakistan into bat in 3rd T20

LAHORE, Sep 15 (APP) World XI won the toss and put Pakistan into bat in

the third and the last T20 international of the Intendance Cup here on Friday at Gadaffi stadium.

The series stands locked at 1-1 as Pakistan won the opening match by 20

runs and the touring side took the sweet revenge by scoring a thumping 7 wicket over the home side in the following game.

Pakistan team made one change in the side brining in pacer Hasan Ali in

place of Sohail Ali. Hasan has recovered from back pain.

The touring side two changes and replaced their wicketkeeper Tim Paine

and pace bowler Paul Collingwood with George Bailey and Darren Sammy.

The teams are (from),

(Pakistan) , Ahmad Shahzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmad (captain), Imad Wasim, Muhammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Umsan Shinwari and Rumman Raees.

(World XI), Tamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), George

Balley (wicketkeeper). David Miller, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Ben Cutting, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkal and Imran Tahir.

(Umpires)- Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza , Ahmed Shahab (third umpire),

Khalid Mahmood (fourth umpire). Sir Richie Richardson (match referee).