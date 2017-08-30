ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Pakistan cricket team head coach
Mickey Arthur terms World XI tour as Pakistan’s best chance to
announce that it is safe for cricket.
While talking to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), he
said that Pakistan is a safe country to play cricket.
He said that Pakistani fans will get to see their heroes
after restoration of cricket which is great for nurturing talent
in the country.
While talking about Pakistan s current pool of players,
Arthur said that Sarfraz Ahmed is an aggressive captain and other
senior players present in the team, he can play till the next
World Cup 2019.
Arthur said that Pakistan has an immensely talented pool of
young cricketers who can play an important role for Pakistan in
the next World Cup. “We need to give these young cricketers more
opportunities in the international arena,” he said.
World XI tour to open gates for cricket in Pakistan: Mickey Arthur
