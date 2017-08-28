World XI tour to give new identity to Pak cricket: Zaheer Abbas

LAHORE, Aug 28 (APP): Former cricket captain, Zaheer Abbas said

on Monday that the tour of ICC World XI will give new identity to Pakistan cricket and will serve as an effective medium for the resumption of international cricket in the country.

“It is a new beginning of international cricket in Pakistan after a long

gap and definitely it will serve the cause of cricket in the

country,” he told APP here.

Zaheer praised the efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board and the

international cricket council for taking collective measures for ensuring the return of international cricket in the country.

“Both (PCB and the ICC) worked hard together in close coordination to

address this issue (return of cricket) and it is good to see that finally these efforts have yielded productive results as the World XI is visiting Pakistan to play three T20 games,” said the former batting great.

Zaheer, a former president of the ICC, pointed out that during his stint

with games ruling body, he also encouraged and supported the moves of the PCB for the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

He said it was unfortunate that Pakistan was deprived of international cricket during the past nine years and its cricket arenas wore a deserted look and cricket suffered a lot.

“But these dark nights are now finally over and a new era of cricket

will soon begin and a full house at the Gadaffi stadium will welcome the arrival of international cricket,” he asserted.

Zaheer appreciated the efforts of newly elected PCB Chairman, Najam

Sathi for taking constructive measures for making it possible that foreign teams agree to visit Pakistan.

The former batting icon said due to PCB’s persistent efforts Sri Lankan

and West Indies have also agreed to visit Pakistan in coming months which will be making Pakistan cricket ‘memorable’ as watching three foreign teams playing quality cricket will have a greater impact on our national cricket.

“Cricket is a binding force and adds to national unity and brotherhood,

it is the identity of Pakistan globally due to country’s excellence because of teams success in world cup, champions trophy and other elite cricket events,” he said adding “the resumption of international cricket will help in enhancing the confidence and experience of the players while playing in their own stadiums in front of lively crowd,” he said.

He wished PCB all the success in holding the World XI tour in a smooth

manner.