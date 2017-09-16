World XI departs after successful tour of Pakistan

LAHORE, Sept 16 (APP): Seven country star studded World XI left

here on Saturday morning for Dubai after a successful tour of Pakistan

for bringing back international cricket to the country.

The 14-member team and its one official were driven to the Allama Iqbal Airport amid tight security and the entire route was guarded by

the law enforcement agencies.

From Dubai, the World XI players will depart for their respective countries. The team was send off by the officials of the PCB at the airport.

Pakistan won the three match T20 independence Cup series 2-1. The

homes side team beat the touring side by 20 runs in the opener and

lost the second game by 7 wickets. In the third and the last match

Pakistan outplayed World XI by 33 runs.