World Travel Mart-London to kick off from Nov 4

LONDON, Oct 31 (APP):The 3-day World Travel Mart London (WTM London) 2019 would start from November 4 (Monday) here at ExCel Exhibition center.

Pakistan is a regular participant of this global event in which tour operators and travel and tourism agents from across the country, actively participate in business-to-business activities and deals, with other global participants, in order to promote

the travel and tourism industry of Pakistan.

During the event, they also get an opportunity to present Pakistan, as one of the best and attractive tourist destination, due to its lofty and snow-clad beautiful mountains,eye-catching lush green valleys, historic places, deserts, rivers and beautiful lakes in a tourists friendly environment.

Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria would inaugurate the Pakistan Pavillion in the WRT London 2019 on November 4, a statement of the High Commission said.

Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon will also accompany the High Commissioner in the inaugural ceremony.

The WTM London 2019, is the the leading global event for the travel industry to meet industry professionals and conduct business deals.

Through its industry networks and unrivalled global reach, WTM London creates personal and business opportunities, providing customers with quality contacts, content and communities.

Staged annually in ExCeL London, WTM London is a vibrant three-day business to business event presenting a diverse range of destinations and industry sectors to UK and International travel professionals.

All sectors of the travel industry are represented including tourist Boards, airlines, cruise, hotels, luxury, responsible tourism and travel technology, the organizers said.

This group brings the travel industry professionals together year-round to connect and keep up with insights, challenges, trends, and innovations in the travel and tourism industry, they added.