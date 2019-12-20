World silence emboldens India to continue HR abuses in IOJK: Nafees

LONDON, Dec 20 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria Friday drew the attention of international community towards the plight of Kashmiris as their silence in that regard was emboldening India to continue human right violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Talking to people from various Muslim countries, who gathered at the High Commission to offer Friday prayer, he said since August 5, 2019, in addition to media reports and volunteers’ accounts, many reports had been issued by independent human right organizations documenting the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation forces against the defenceless Kashmiris.

Around 13,000 Kashmiri youth had reportedly been arrested and their whereabouts were not known, he added.

Zakaria urged the international community to take immediate notice of the illegal detentions of the Kashmiri youth lest they would also end up in mass graves, like thousands of their brethren which India had killed in fake encounters in the past and they were later discovered buried in unnamed and unmarked mass graves.

Zakaria also urged the gathering to pray for the Kashmiris and create understanding of the issue of human sufferings in the IOJK.

On the occasion, a collective Dua was also offered for the Kashmiri victims of Indian atrocities.

Later talking to the media, the high commissioner said it was deplorable that gross human right violations of Kashmiri people were continuing with the civilized world acting as a silent spectator.

Zakaria said the Indian occupation forces had completely shut down the IOJK with giving no access to the media and human right organizations for keeping the ground situation under wrap.

“This is adding to the trauma of the families of the detained youth”, he remarked.

On the occasion, photos depicting Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris were also displayed.

The photos of the victims of Indian atrocities, as documented by various international institutions and human rights organizations helped visitors understand the magnitude of the human right abuses in the IOJK.