World should recognize sacrifices of Pakistan: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, Aug 27 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja

Muhammad Asif on Sunday said Pakistan had rendered great

sacrifices and suffered great economic loss in war

against terrorism.

Talking to APP, the minister said the world should

recognize the sacrifices of Pakistan to wipe out terrorism.

“No country has done more than Pakistan to end terrorism

and no country has suffered more than Pakistan,” he said.

“Pakistan is committed to take action against terrorists

without any discrimination and its efforts to wipe out

terrorism would continue,” he said.

The minister said: “We are minutely reviewing the new

US strategy about Afghanistan and South Asia”.

“Pakistan is a peace loving country and keen in developing cordial

relations with neighboring counties on basis of equal footings

and we are making strenuous efforts to maintain peace in

the region,” he said.

The minister said after parliament session he would visit

regional countries for bilateral consultation on the current

issue.