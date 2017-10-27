World powers urged to play role for eliminating atrocities in IHK

RAWALPINDI, Oct 27 (APP): Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Raja Zafar Ul Haq Friday urged the world powers to play a role to end Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Addressing participants at photographic exhibition arranged at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Black Day, he said the Kashmiris should be given right to self-determination for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue and ensuring their

democratic right.

Zafar Ul Haq said the plight of Kashmiris in IHK is deteriorating day by day and their lives have been made difficult.

He said Kashmiris including children, women and aged persons are facing violence and rendering their lives.

Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik on the occasion said, the atrocities being committed by Indian Forces on innocent Kashmiris are not hidden but unfortunately world organizations and powers are playing a role of a silent spectator as no one is taking notice of the naked human rights violations. There is no house in IHK which has not become victim of Indian Forces atrocities, she added.

She said, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and world over are observing Black Day today to mark the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

Former Director RAC Naheed Manzoor said all Pakistanis would continue supporting their Kashmiri brethren.

Hundreds of pictures have been showcased in the photographic exhibition which highlighted human rights violations by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.