World Polio Day observed

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Like other parts of the world, World Polio Day was observed in Pakistan on Tuesday to create awareness about the hazards of the crippling disease.

The day also observed to pay tribute to the US researcher Dr Jonaas Salk for inventing polio vaccine. Polio is a crippling and potentially fatal infectious disease. There is no cure, but there are safe and effective vaccines.

Polio can be prevented through immunization. Polio vaccine, given multiple times, almost always protects a child for life.

October 24, 2017, several activities have been planned by various organizations and health institutions to mark the day, including awareness walks, seminars, symposium and group discussions, to ensure that no child will ever again know the crippling effects of polio.

In 1988 Albert Sabin developed an oral polio vaccine which has reduced worldwide polio incidence by 99 per cent.

According to a polio eradication programme official, the authorities concerned of provincial governments had been asked to ensure 100 percent coverage during every polio immunization drive.

The official said the government and development partners were making all possible efforts to make Pakistan a polio-free country and sought the support of the general public and local communities.

He said the polio eradication plan calls for ensuring that every child was immunized even in the high-risk areas of the country.