World peace faces new threat from extremist agenda of RSS, VHP: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that the World peace faces a new threat from the Hindu fundamentalists of RSS and VHP who are involved in genocide of minorities in India to create a Greater India annexing smaller states South Asia.

Addressing the British lawmakers and scholars at London and hosted by Lord Nazir Ahmed and others, Afridi said that it would be a folly to see the annexation of Kashmir on a gunpoint by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an isolated move and rather one needs to see the bigger plot, said a press release received here.

“This is a bigger plot designed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) family who are involved in targeted attacks on Christians, Muslims, Sikhs and Dalits in across India. They demolished Babri Mosque and they would demolish Taj Mahal and other historic buildings as they don’t represent Hindu pride,” the minister said.