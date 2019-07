UNITED NATIONS, Jul 19 (APP):Key parts of the Global Goals agenda linked to achieving zero-hunger are “off-track”, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a U.N. agency, has said, in an appeal for much greater public investment in farming.

Four years since the international community agreed to implement the 17 Sustainable Development Goals — whose objectives include tackling food insecurity and poor nutrition — FAO said that a lack of progress “is the norm”.