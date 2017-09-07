World needs Pakistan to win war on terror: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Thursday asserted that the war against terrorism could neither be

fought nor won without Pakistan’s help.

“We are the only country in the world which is winning this war

and has an experience of facing and tackling this issue for the last

four decades,” he remarked.

Briefing the newsmen at the conclusion of the three-day Pakistan’s

envoy conference at Foreign Office here, the minister said that

the world, especially this region, will always need Pakistan’s

help and experience to cope with the menace of terrorism.

He said that Pakistan’s ambassador to US Aizaz Choudhary

thoroughly briefed the envoys about the situation that arose after the

US President Donald Trump’s policy for South Asia and Afghanistan.

To a question about Pak-US relations in the emerging geo-political

scenario, he said: “We want to remain engaged with the US, and we have maintained those relations. We want to maintain relationship with the

US based on mutual respect.”

He said unlike the past Pakistan was no more dependent on

the US. America was a big market and Pakistan wanted its

products reached there. However, the world had to recognize our accomplishments in the war against terror.

Responding to a query, he said that Pakistan was facing the blunt of

that war directly on its soil while other countries were fighting

it on other’s lands.

“We do not want economic dependence on America or any other

country to the extent that may compromise on our national interest,

it is unacceptable to make Pakistan a scapegoat,” he said.

Pakistan ambassadors from India, China, Russia, Iran and

Saudi Arabia gave detailed view of the situation with regard

to Pakistan’s diplomatic relationships with their

respective assigned countries.

“In this conference, we have tried to understand the world’s

perception about Pakistan’s effort and sacrifices in the ongoing

war against terrorism,” he said.

Pakistan also tried to create a new narrative on

diplomatic front which would be promoted to the world through

its embassies and dignitaries around the globe, he informed.

Khawaja Asif said that the Prime Minister was also briefed

about the efforts and recommendations on the part of our ambassadors.

He said that Pakistan had been quite successful in war on terror

so far. “Major part of the infection has been tackled and peace has been restored in most parts of the country”, he added.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan is a great country that knows how to defend itself and survive respectfully in a civilized world.

He said he would meet dignitaries of different countries on the

sidelines of United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) upcoming session.