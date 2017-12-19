World must work to set peace process in motion in South Asia by addressing Kashmir

WASHINGTON, Dec.19 (APP):A US-based Kashmiri organization called on the United States and the world powers to use their good offices to initiate a credible peace process in South Asia and help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute by engaging all three parties to the dispute India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir.

“We urge the United Nations and the world powers that it exercise its good offices with all the three parties to the despite India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir immediately to set a credible peace process in motion,” said by Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum at the International Non-Governmental Organizations Fair that took place in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday.

More than 4,000 participants, from 65 countries attended the Fair. The international conflicts that were discussed and deliberated during the Fair included, Rohingya problem; The issue of Al-Quds; Kashmir dispute; Syrian Crisis; Human Rights Situation in Egypt; Current Circumstances in Iraq; Update About Bosnia; The War in Yemen, says a press release.

“Every day of delay means many innocent lives lost. We ask for no partiality but we do expect that the United Nations will uphold the principles proclaimed in its Charter for a world order, governed by the rule of law,” Dr. Fai said. “We also expect that it will not turn a deaf ear to the cries of anguish coming from the streets of Kashmir.”

Dr. Fai said that the people of Kashmir were dismayed by the policy of the United Nations towards the Kashmir dispute as the World Body has limited itself to only making occasional remarks, rather than using its influence on India to prevent the gross human rights violation there.

“While making occasional remarks about “the abuse of human rights” an understatement committed by India in Kashmir and elsewhere and about the desirability of resolving the Kashmir conflict, the United Nations refuses to exert its influence in order to persuade the Indian Government to turn to a saner course.”

He said that the current current policy of the United Nations has encouraged the Indian Government to believe that all it needs is some political maneuvering to dissipate foreign concern over the appalling situation in Kashmir.

The Kashmiri leader said that the people of Kashmir must be given their birth right as enshrined in the UN resolutions to decide their own future by exercising their right to self-determination.

He conveyed the deep gratitude of the Kashmiri people to the noble stand taken by Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their release from savage Indian occupation. “President Erdogan’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue is a positive step in that direction,” he added.