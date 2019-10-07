World must take cognizance of grave consequences of Indian action in IOJ&K: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the international community must take cognizance of grave consequences of Indian actions in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) for regional peace and stability and should act immediately.

The prime minister was talking to US senators Christopher Van Hollen and Margaret C. Hassan, who called on him. The senators are visiting Pakistan to have first hand information and an in-depth assessment of the evolving situation following India’s illegal and unilateral actions in the (IOJ&K) in violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law.

The visit also provided an opportunity to the senators to exchange views on strengthening Pakistan-US ties, and the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The prime minister appreciated the continued active interest of the US Congress, including of the two senators, in the volatile situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the ongoing lockdown in the occupied Kashmir for over two months, refusal of Indian authorities to lift the curfew, and acute shortage of basic necessities, including medicine and food to the people incarcerated in the largest prison on earth, were grave violations of the fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law.